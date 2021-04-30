Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Renault from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Renault has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

