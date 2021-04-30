Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

