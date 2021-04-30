Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,280. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $164.92. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

