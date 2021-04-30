Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Gap Down to $25.23

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.23, but opened at $24.47. Rekor Systems shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 3,812 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on REKR. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.