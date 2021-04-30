Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.61.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,177.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

