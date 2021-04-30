Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. 212,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

