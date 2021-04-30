Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,300 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,721.88 ($100.89).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.23%.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

