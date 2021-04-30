Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,671.88 ($100.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.34.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

