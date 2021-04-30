Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,671.88 ($100.23).
The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.34.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
