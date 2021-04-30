Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.