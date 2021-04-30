Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Up 4.7% on Strong Earnings

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.62. 3,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,456,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Realogy by 1,124.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 185.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

