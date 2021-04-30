Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REAL. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

Real Matters stock traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, hitting C$16.51. 403,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,927. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.98.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,704,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,687,700.89. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,565 over the last quarter.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

