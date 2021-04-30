Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.73 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $83.24. 428,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

