Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies ended first-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. Thanks to Raytheon’s wide range of combat-proven defense products, it continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon. Although its commercial business has taken a hit, due to the COVID-19 impact, in the military section the stock continues to see growth trends. It has outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, due to continued air travel restrictions owing to COVID-19 impact, operating results of its Aerospace businesses continue to get hurt. Particularly, its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace segments are suffering. With the pandemic still ongoing, near-term outlook for commercial air traffic remains bleak that poses further risk for this stock.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

