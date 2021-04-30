Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $97.00 at Susquehanna

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

