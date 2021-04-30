Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Short Interest Up 65.5% in April

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

NYSE RYN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,526. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

