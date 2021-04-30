Raymond James Downgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Market Perform

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Shares of FSV opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.00. FirstService has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

