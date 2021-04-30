Raymond James Boosts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $89.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.