RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Up 4.8%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $850.25 and last traded at $850.25. 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 89 shares. The stock had previously closed at $811.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $825.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $861.73.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

