Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Paul John Schlauch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REEMF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 216,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

