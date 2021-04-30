Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

