R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

RRD traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 5,248,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,624. The stock has a market cap of $317.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.