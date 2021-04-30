Qurate Retail (QRTEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

Shares of QRTEB stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

