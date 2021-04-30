Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XM. HSBC assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

NYSE:XM opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $594,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

