QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.59. The company had a trading volume of 696,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

