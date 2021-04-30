Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.25 and its 200 day moving average is $171.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 59,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

