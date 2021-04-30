Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Lifted by Analyst

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

FISV opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

