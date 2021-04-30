Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Lifted by Analyst

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

NYSE:WM opened at $137.18 on Friday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

