Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Lowered by Analyst

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

