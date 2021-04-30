Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

SIX opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

