Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Lifted by Piper Sandler

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NYSE PJT opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

