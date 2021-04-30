Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Raised by Analyst

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

