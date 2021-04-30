Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Issued By William Blair

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – William Blair cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

Moody’s stock opened at $329.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

