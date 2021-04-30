Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SBA Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the technology company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.38.

Shares of SBAC opened at $298.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,987.07 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.68. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

