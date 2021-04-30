Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 351,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,512 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 338,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

