Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $132.15 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

