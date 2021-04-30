Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSII. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $829.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $225,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

