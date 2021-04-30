Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

