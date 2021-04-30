Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $101.27 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

