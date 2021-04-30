Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Packaging Co. of America Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PKG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $150.01 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $150.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

