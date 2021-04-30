Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $669.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.