Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Issued By William Blair

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Atlas Copco in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%.
OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.97.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
