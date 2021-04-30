Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Issued By William Blair

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Atlas Copco in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.