Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Increased by Analyst

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SITC. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SITC opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

