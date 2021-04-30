Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Lowered by Analyst

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Veracyte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.01 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

