Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

PFSI opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 133,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 321,429 shares worth $19,869,788. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

