Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reduced by Analyst

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cognex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGNX. Raymond James upped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71. Cognex has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cognex by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognex by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

