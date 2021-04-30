Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

NYSE:CB opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89. Chubb has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

