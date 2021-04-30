Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,376,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

