Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETSY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Etsy stock opened at $208.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.48. Etsy has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

