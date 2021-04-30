Pyrk (PYRK) Trading Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $166,624.20 and $602.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

