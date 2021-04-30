Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Position Lessened by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,397 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

